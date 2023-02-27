This final NASCAR weekend in Fontana will be remembered as Kyle Busch’s. His influence was felt even in the Xfinity Series race. Although he didn’t run in both races, like some Cup Series drivers chose to, he did have a hand in how things turned out, if we look at the bigger picture.

Kyle Busch made history with his win at Fontana. Getting a win puts him over Richard Petty for most consecutive seasons with a win. It pushes his win total to 61, five at Fontana alone. He earns his first win with Richard Childress Racing.

Oh, and he put him and his brother over the Allison bros as the winningest duo in NASCAR history.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek took the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series race. If it wasn’t for Kyle Busch’s swap to Chevy and RCR, Nemechek might still be driving some Truck Series races for Rowdy. He talked about that relationship after the win.

“I definitely think so,” JHN said to the media, via Bob Pockrass, FOX Sports. “It’s so cool, the path that I took, I feel like the last couple of years, right? Going to KBM and having Kyle as a mentor has helped me a lot. What’s cool is he drove for my dad when he was around my age as well back in the day. So, it’s kinda crazy how it’s come full circle.”

When the two drivers face off in the Xfinity and Truck Series this week in Las Vegas, it will be interesting.

“He’s beat me and I’ve beat him before. I think it comes down to team, truck, and execution. But he’s on his A-Game right now, and I feel like I am too.”

Kyle Busch had his fingerprints all over this race and this final weekend at this track.

Kyle Busch Ready to Get Rowdy in Las Vegas

The big takeaway I’m having after Kyle Busch’s win at Fontana is that NASCAR is heading to Las Vegas. Busch is going to be in his hometown, his son is racing for the first time in the city, and Rowdy himself is racing all three series. It’s time to get wild in the desert.

Back in 2010, Kyle Busch was able to win all three races on the same weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. With how good he feels as of late, I think he has his eyes on another “triple play.”

John Hunter Nemechek has raced and won against Busch in the Truck Series. However, that was when he drove for KBM. Will his old boss be as forgiving now that he’s on another team?

I don’t think he will. This is going to be a very special weekend for Kyle Busch as he prepares to put on a show in Vegas.