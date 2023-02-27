John Hunter Nemechek Has Special Fontana Connection With Father Joe After Xfinity Win

In the latter half of the Sunday night NASCAR doubleheader, John Hunter Nemechek came away with the win in the Xfinity Series. Joe Nemechek has the most national series starts in NASCAR history and was a veteran in the Xfinity Series in his day.

Back in 1997, at the first NASCAR race held at the two-mile track in Fontana, Joe Nemechek was racing in the Cup Series. While Jeff Gordon would go on to win that inaugural race, Nemechek took the pole award. The first ever at the track.

Now, 26 years later, John Hunter Nemechek wins the last NASCAR national series race ever on the two-mile configuration. All thanks to bad weather. A bookend of Nemecheks at Fontana is a fitting way for the NASCAR track to begin and finish.

“I mean it’s pretty cool,” Nemechek said to the media in his press conference, via Bob Pockrass, FOX Sports. “To be second generation and to have accomplished something the same as my dad here, I guess I won the race and he got the pole – hence his nickname ‘Front Row Joe.’ That’s really, really cool. I’m kinda speechless about that.”

“I feel like being able to win and do things that he’s done in his career and just trying to continue to be better every single day. He’s been such help to my career over the past, I guess 20 years, ever since I started racing. I can’t thank him enough for giving me racing in my blood and pushing me to be better.”

John Hunter Nemechek reacts to hearing that his dad won the first pole at Fontana and then he won the final race on the 2-mile configuration. pic.twitter.com/baDTOPioMc — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 27, 2023

For better or worse, NASCAR is a sport of families. Some are dynasties. Others are journeymen for generations. This is a cool moment that this aspect of the culture has created.

John Hunter Nemechek Wins Third Career Xfinity Series Race

After last season in the Truck Series, John Hunter Nemechek got the call-up to the Xfinity Series. It looks like Joe Gibbs Racing made a great call. They now have a P2 finish at Daytona and a win at Fontana. Nemechek is fixing to have a standout year.

The NASCAR driver won at Kansas in 2018 with Chip Gannasi Racing at just 21 years old. Then, he earned himself a full-time season in the Cup Series in 2020 which led to some mixed results. After coming back down to the Truck Series, and earning 7 of 13 career wins in the process, Nemechek is on the fast track back to the top.

While this Xfinity Series field is stacked with drivers that could win the championship, only one will be able to. John Hunter Nemechek is going to have his name in the running. He’ll try to do what his dad did in 1992 – win the Xfinity Series championship.

He just needs 13 more wins in the series to catch up to Front Row Joe.