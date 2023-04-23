A special moment occurred before 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers prepared to embark on 188 laps in Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

During the playing of the national anthem, Johnny Ray’s Big Rig took a lap around the 2.66-mile oval — United States flag in tow.

We love moments like this! pic.twitter.com/RzYHuj6sHu — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 23, 2023

Johnny Ray’s Big Rig received a grand ovation as the semi hauler made its way around the frontstretch. Thousands of fans waved their hats in salute in one of the great pre-race moments you’ll ever see at Talladega.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry, led the field to green as the pole sitter. Hamlin, who’s last win at Talladega came in the YellaWood 500 in October 2020, said earlier this week he wasn’t looking forward to sitting in “I-77” traffic during the GEICO 500. The two-time winner at Talladega said on the Monday episode of the “Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin” podcast that the best days of the track are well in the past.

Denny Hamlin Opens Up on Talladega Racing Experience

“It’s a much wider race track but we don’t need all that space,” Hamlin said. “We don’t need all that space… Man, I hate being Denny Downer. Gosh, dang it. I’m trying to find some positives here but our superspeedway racing isn’t what it used to be three wide, four wide. You know, Dale Earnhardt, I don’t know how many times you’re going to see the Dale Earnhardt comes from 18th to 1st in five f—— laps or whatever it is. They’re going to keep playing that damn replay.

“Well that’s nice because it’s not able to be done anymore. It’s just um, we’re going to get in line, there’s going to be an inside line and there’s going to be an outside line. I’m going to be in one of them, and I’m going to just sit right there. Put on the handcuffs.

“The day of building runs, making runs and, it’s just… We’re just going to sit there in I-77 traffic and hopefully, I pick the right line that goes forward. And what happens is whatever line has the third and fourth place guy willing to push more, that line usually prevails.”

Bubba Wallace Ready to Win Talladega, Earn Spot in Playoffs

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Hamlin, is in a completely different boat. Winless through nine races this season, Wallace expressed his excitement for Talladega, having won his first Cup Series race in the 2021 YellaWood 500.

“We’re firing on all cylinders,” Wallace said after this past Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. “Maybe misfiring here and there. I’ve tried to step up and be a leader these last three weeks. Finishing races not crashing out after lap five. But we got a massive hole to climb out of and there’s no better group that I’d rather do it with. So we’re hungry, we’re ready and we’ve got Talladega coming up, Kansas is coming up, lot of good tracks coming up for us. So just have to keep our heads down and keep digging.”