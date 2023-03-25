You really couldn’t have predicted a better qualifying session at COTA for Chase Elliott‘s replacement Jordan Taylor. When he got that No. 9 UniFirst Chevy on the track, his IMSA experience kicked in. Not to mention, he’s won races at COTA in his own series.

The 31-year-old was in a class of his own when compared to the other road course aces. While F1 champs Jenson Button and Kimi Räikkönen struggled a bit, Taylor flew around. It was like Chase Elliott was back in the car.

Seriously, Taylor was fast and loose out there. He didn’t seem intimidated by the Camaro whatsoever. When the race goes green on Sunday, Taylor will start P4 on the second row. Some think he can’t compete for the win, but I’m starting to think he’ll be right there.

This lap that he put down in Group B was SO fast. He even followed it up with a faster lap before the final qualifying session.

So, Jordan Taylor couldn’t keep up with the eventual pole winner and Hendrick teammate William Byron. But it won’t be all that bad. Hendrick has three drivers in the top-6 spots to start with Alex Bowman starting P6. Kyle Larson will start P13.

Can Taylor impress in Chase Elliott’s car even more on Sunday?

Chase Elliott Will Join Fox Broadcast

The great thing about Sunday’s race is that Chase Elliott is going to be part of it. At least, he’ll be part of the Fox broadcast. During Stage 2, Elliott is going to be joining the Fox team and give his thoughts on the race.

Hopefully, Jordan Taylor is still running fast and upfront when Elliott hops on the TV. Josh Berry was able to get the No. 9 in the top 10 at Phoenix. We will see how far up this fill-in driver can get the car on Sunday. It looks like it’s going to be a fun time.

It does feel a little crazy to say that Taylor has a chance at not just a good finish, but the win, if we’re honest. This Hendrick crew can get this car in and out of the pits as fast as any and they have some great folks in the tower as well.

I think when Chase Elliott hops on the broadcast, he’s going to be pretty happy with how Jordan Taylor is driving his car.