Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin Wreck at Bristol Dirt as Stage One Ends

As the first stage came to an end, Josh Berry and Denny Hamlin got into one another. Not what those drivers wanted at the moment. We have seen some spins and bumping early on. Hamlin is struggling to move up, and his right front was damaged after this.

Josh Berry is trying his best to get the Hooters Night Owl into another top-10 if possible. With this wreck at the end of Stage 1, the outlook might be a little different for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

When Berry got into Hamlin, I’m sure Chase Elliott winced a little wherever he is watching the race from. This is the video from Ty Dillon’s car.

When you wreck on Bristol Dirt, things can get messy. You can’t just turn the wheel and expect to change direction. Kyle Larson won that first state with ease and is hoping to run to the front and keep it going in the middle stage.

As the second stage starts, a few cars decided to stay out of the pits and try to get a better position. Kyle Larson started P5 to begin the stage. He has been the best driver all night to begin. He will have to try and get his car back to the front and away from a group of Toyotas.

As for Josh Berry, it is going to be a long way back.

Josh Berry Hoping to Bounce Back

Last week, Josh Berry finished P2. He was great all Sunday. Bristol Dirt provides some challenges that the driver isn’t used to, though. The good news for Berry and Hamlin, everyone seems to be wrecking. Outside of the top cars in the field, the middle of the pack has been dangerous.

There is a reason why so many spins happen at Bristol Dirt. You can’t just change direction and get grip immediately. So, when a wreck happens, you might just slide right up into it and BAM! Berry was caught by the wreck Hamlin was in, but it didn’t do much damage thanks to the low speeds.

We have a long way to go before we get a winner in this race. Slide jobs, riding the cushion, and avoiding disaster. That is what dirt racing is all about. Josh Berry is a capable driver. Even when he’s down he can make up a lot of ground.

If he wants to have another strong performance, then he will need to avoid any more mistakes. Consistency is key and that is what you need to move up through the field.