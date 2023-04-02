Today was a fruitful day for Josh Berry as he subbed in again for Chase Elliott in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Finishing P2, Berry was able to pilot that No. 9 NAPA Auto Chevy Camaro. He finished behind his teammate and race winner, Kyle Larson.

This has been a learning experience for Josh Berry. He has clearly gotten confident in this Next Gen Cup Series car. He has a lot of talent, and many in NASCAR expected this to happen eventually.

After some rough races to start his tenure as the replacement for Elliott, Berry has a great finish. P2 at Richmond is nothing to scoff at. The driver was excited about his finish after the race.

“Man this is really cool. I have to give all the credit to this NAPA team. Tom, Alan remotely, of course, and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. They made some great calls,” Berry said.

“When we got some clean track, we weren’t running bad lap times. I’m so glad they tried something different to get us there at the end. Felt like we were decent the whole time. Just getting in cleaner air. We were free to run with Kyle. Man, what a huge day.”

What a day for Josh Berry at Richmond. He talks with Regan Smith. pic.twitter.com/MS77tlbrF1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 2, 2023

As the Cup Series heads to Bristol Dirt next week, will we see Josh Berry pull off another top-five finish?

Josh Berry Has Career Day in Richmond

So, Josh Berry can’t earn points, but if he could he would have picked up a bunch. Kyle Larson was able to pretty much drive away from him at the end without much issue. However, enough can’t be said about how Berry and this team worked together to get this result today.

Let’s just call it out – Berry held off runs from Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick who rounded out the top five. He might have gotten a late start in racing and NASCAR, but Berry is making a name for himself with this opportunity in Chase Elliott’s car.

His first start at Las Vegas ended in a disappointing P29 finish. Fans were willing to write him off after that. However, he bounced back.

In his next outing at Phoenix Raceway, Berry finished P10. It was a strong performance that showed he had a real shot at getting this car near the front. While he slipped at Atlanta a bit, finishing P18, he didn’t let that get him down.

Josh Berry knew that he’d have a good shot today. He’s a great short-track driver. Hey get this, Berry finished higher in the Cup Series this weekend than he did in the Xfinity Series. That’s definitely a first for the 32-year-old from Tennessee.