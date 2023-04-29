Josh Berry feels comfortable replacing Alex Bowman after filling in for Chase Elliott

At this point, Josh Berry is basically a member of Hendrick Motorsports full-time. He’s filling in for Alex Bowman this week. Bowman fractured a vertebra in a sprint car race this week. With him missing 3-4 weeks from the NASCAR Cup Series, Berry is back in an HMS car and is looking to pick up where he left off.

What a wild life Josh Berry has had. He went from bank teller to Cup Series substitute extraordinaire in a matter of just years. Of course, he’s a championship contender in the Xfinity Series as well. That has to help his confidence, not to mention his six weeks in Chase Elliott’s car.

With some more Cup time ahead of him, Berry might be more prepared now than he has ever been for a race in the top series. He’s in good equipment, has a good pit crew, and that car he’s driving has been top-10 more times than not this year.

“I definitely feel a lot, I feel like in a lot better place going into this having some experience in the Next Gen and obviously having a relationship with everybody at HMS from my opportunity in the 9,” Berry said on Saturday morning. “The way I look at it, you know, ultimately this is Alex’s race team and my job in this situation is to just try to keep these guys going and prepared and happy and just ready to rock and roll whenever Alex gets back.

I think that was the mentality we took with the 9. And obviously, they come back and hit the ground running and that’s to me, I think that shows a little bit of me in that moment of keeping the morale and everything up high.”

Josh Berry is all business this weekend.

Josh Berry showed improvement in Cup Series starts

After Chase Elliott broke his leg snowboarding, there was a question about who would replace him. After a P29 start to his Cup Series opportunity, Josh Berry didn’t look like the answer. However, HMS stuck with him and he paid them back in kind.

Berry’s Cup Series time in the No. 9 really culminated in that P2 finish he had at Richmond. His team used a great strategy and he finished right behind Kyle Larson that day. For Hendrick, that is ideal. Get your full-time driver a win and the part-time guy gets his team a very satisfying result.

As he hops in Alex Bowman’s car this week, and potentially the next month, he will hope to deliver some more top-10 finishes for Hendrick. He’s had a lot more time than others in these Next Gen cars, so watch for Josh Berry at the Monster Mile this weekend.