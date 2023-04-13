This weekend at Martinsville is huge for Chase Elliott. But that means Josh Berry isn’t in the Cup Series anymore. Berry served well in his starts in the No. 9 and isn’t 100% done yet. The full-time Xfinity Series driver will be on standby in case Elliott isn’t up for it.

In his starts for Chase Elliott, Berry improved over time. He was able to finish with two top-10 finishes, which included a P2 finish at Richmond. It is clear that Berry has a future in the Cup Series, but the 9 car is Elliott’s and his alone.

With the return of NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver this weekend, there is a buzz. However, this is a tough injury to come back from. In case there is too much pain or a freak incident that keeps Elliott out, Berry is ready to get back in that Hendrick Motorsports Chevy.

Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports shared the news about Berry’s updated Cup status.

Josh Berry will be on standby for Chase Elliott this weekend in case Elliott has any issues Saturday or Sunday in his first race weekend back. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 13, 2023

No one really knows what to expect from Chase Elliott in his return. However, he hasn’t been too bad at Martinsville. If he was going to pick a race to return, this is about as good as it gets.

Chase Elliott Might Shock at Martinsville

Based on his past results, Chase Elliott might have a big return at Martinsville. Last year, Elliott led 239 laps total in two races at the Paperclip. He started on the pole in April last year and P2 in the fall edition of the race.

Back in 2020, during his championship run, Elliott won the fall Martinsville race. He has started no worse than P8 in each of his last five starts. His average finishing position has been 7.8. There is a real chance for Elliott to compete near the front, if he holds up health-wise. I’m sure that there is still some discomfort and pain in that leg.

Josh Berry is ready to let it rip again if he has to. However, I expect Chase Elliott to really put on a show this weekend. He wants to come back and leave a message that he’s going to be competing for a championship again.

Where do you think Elliott starts and where does he finish on Sunday?