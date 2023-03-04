Earlier this week, Josh Berry thought he just had his usual job with JR Motorsports. Now he’s replacing Chase Elliott in the Pennzoil 400. After an injury suffered while skiing, Elliott cannot race this weekend and will miss multiple NASCAR races this year. He fractured his tibia on Friday and required surgery.

Josh Berry is going to be the one to drive the No. 9 NAPA Chevy Camaro. It’s a tall task for the 32-year-old Xfinity Series driver. Berry has two previous starts in the Cup Series. However, those starts were for Spire Motorsports. Hendrick Motorsports is a new ball game.

Those starts were also in 2021 before the Next Gen car was introduced.

“Without a doubt, it’s going to be a great challenge for me, but with great challenge comes great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a driver and work around a lot of really talented and smart people here at Hendrick Motorsports.

“So we’re just taking it one lap at a time and one day at a time,” Berry said, via NASCAR. “We really don’t have any expectations at this point. We’re going to try and get to this practice and qualifying. I’m going to race my Xfinity car, and then we’ll meet some more and talk about it and make a plan for [Sunday].”

Wise words from a veteran driver, although his experience is in the lower series.

Josh Berry Qualifies P32 to Start

Alright, so no one expected Josh Berry to grab this Next Gen car and get the pole award. So, the part-time driver will be slated to start on Row 16 as the 32nd car in line. He didn’t qualify with the slowest time. That distinction went to full-time driver Ty Dillon.

After Dillon, there were three Did Not Starts with Tyler Reddick and BJ McLeod facing mechanical issues. Harrison Burton put his No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford into the wall. A Team Penske backup will be used for Sunday.

So, the good news is, there’s really nowhere to go but up. Josh Berry can take over this car and do what he wants with it on Sunday. He doesn’t have to worry about too many pressures and results-based stress.

I wish Berry nothing but the best in his first start in this car. It’s not going to be an easy job to get a decent finish. We’ll have to wait and see if Chase Elliott is able to come back this season and perform up to his own standards.

For now, it’s the Josh Berry show.