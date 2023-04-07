Josh Berry to Drive Chase Elliott’s Hooters Night Owl Scheme During Bristol Dirt Race

While Chase Elliott is still on the mend the show must go on with Josh Berry taking the wheel of the Hooters Night Owl 2.0 scheme. This Bristol Dirt Race is going to feature some great schemes, but this one is likely the best of the best. Every inch of this thing is beautiful and it looks mean as hell.

Josh Berry is coming off a P2 finish at Richmond. With his career-best day behind him in the Cup Series the only thing left to do is win a race. In that No. 9 Chevy Camaro, he might just have the speed to do it. If his crew gives him a solid strategy like last week, who knows what could happen?

This is the first time this night race scheme has been used this season. The orange and blue just make it all pop. Berry is going to have fun in this thing.

We. Are. Back. 🦉 ⚡️ 🦉



Don’t miss the season debut for the @Hooters Night Owl 2.0 driven by @joshberry at @ItsBristolBaby for the Food City Dirt Race!



We can’t wait to see this hot rod on track this weekend 🔥 #NASCAR #Di9 pic.twitter.com/De48BJGF40 — Hooters Racing (@HootersRacing) April 4, 2023

For fans that are going to the race or are in the Bristol area, there is going to be a special Hendrick Motorsports event at the Hooters in Johnson City. You can see Kyle Larson and Josh Berry on Saturday morning before they gear up for the Cup Series race this Sunday.

You will even get to see the Night Owl live and in person. Should be a fun time for fans.

Can Josh Berry Follow Up P2 Finish?

The more time that Josh Berry gets in the Cup Series, the more comfortable he seems. He has shown that he can drive this car on the short tracks pretty well. Now he just has to prove that he can get it done on the dirt.

While a lot of drivers have late-model experience on the dirt or sprint car experience, these stock cars are way different. They are heavy, they don’t slide like late models and other dirt cars. Berry will have to learn how to handle the car on the dirt before he can make any progress in the race.

Qualifying is going to go down on Saturday. That should give us an idea of what to expect. If Josh Berry finds a groove, he could definitely have another top-10 or top-5 finish to his name.

It’s Bristol, baby! And the NASCAR stars are coming to sling some dirt and put on a show.