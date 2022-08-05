Josh Bilicki Merging NASCAR, College Football with Awesome Michigan State Paint Scheme

The worlds of NASCAR and college football are merging in a beautiful way this weekend. Josh Bilicki will be sporting an awesome paint scheme for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, showing support for one in-state university.

Bilicki’s No. 77 car will take on a green-and-white paint scheme with plenty of tributes to the Michigan State Spartans. The car made its way to East Lansing this week, giving the world a first glimpse of the unique look.

Head football coach Mel Tucker, men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and student-athletes at MSU got a chance to see the car up close. We don’t have a dog in this fight, but we’ll just say the scheme is pretty sweet:

Start your engines! 🏁



Make sure to look out for @joshbilicki in the @michiganstateu @zeigler_auto #77 Chevrolet at the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 this Sunday!@SpireMotorsport | @zeigler_racing pic.twitter.com/INfky2De20 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) August 5, 2022

It’s not every week you see a college-themed car circling the NASCAR track. It’s fitting that the Spartans will be on full display this weekend, as this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 comes from Michigan International Speedway.

The speedway, located in Brooklyn, Mich., is just a 58-mile drive from Michigan State’s campus in East Lansing. This weekend also marks the end of the first week of fall camp in college football.

Michigan State opens the college football season on Friday, Sept. 2 against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium.

Josh Bilicki Won’t Be Alone with Unique Paint Scheme

Each week, we see a variation in paint schemes among NASCAR drivers. This weekend’s trip to Michigan International Speedway won’t be any different.

Todd Gilliland and Harrison Burton are two drivers that will have interesting paint schemes on the track on Sunday. Both plan to have darker-themed cars for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Corey LaJoie will have a fun car on the track, as well. He’ll be sporting a black-and-gray camouflage look for Sunday’s race.

So, while Josh Bilicki is going with a school-themed, green-and-white scheme, a few others are going a darker route. All of the unique cars should look good in Brooklyn.