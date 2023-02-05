Justin Haley Posts Fastest Qualifying Time at Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Under the lights at L.A. Coliseum on Saturday night, Justin Haley was the fastest in qualifying. He will lead P1 from Heat 1. Kaulig Racing hopes that Haley and AJ Allmendinger will bring their team to new heights in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. This is a good start.

While the Clash is an exhibition, these drivers are very serious about winning. The quarter-mile-long track allows for some interesting racing. There are moments of bumping and grinding that we don’t usually see at even half-mile tracks.

Through the qualifying rounds, Justin Haley tops the field. The 23-year-old driver took his No. 31 Chevy and managed to get it around the track in 13.413 seconds. He was the only driver to top over 67 MPH on average around the short track.

Just behind Haley were Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, and William Byron. Those top-4 drivers will lead the heats coming up before the final race.

Last year’s Clash winner and defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, finished 17th in qualifying. Let’s remember that it was Busch that won the pole award in 2022. Maybe the No. 8 RCR driver has another pole award coming up shortly.

Justin Haley Excited After Qualifying

While he still has work to do in the heat, Justin Haley is happy to have posted a strong start. The qualifying at the Clash isn’t as important as the heats. However, the confidence may give him an edge on the track.

Haley performed well in 2022 at this track, so it is no surprise to see him do it again.

“I feel like we were a pretty good car in practice there, just wasn’t getting the full potential out of the race car and obviously in qualifying our lap was just dominant,” Haley said, via NASCAR.com. “I feel pretty confident about where we are. It’s obviously a good place to start the season. Not sure why we’re so good here. I wish I had this talent at all the races but pretty thankful and it’s really cool to give Kaulig Racing their first pole, my first pole as a driver in my second year as a driver here.”

Getting the pole out of qualifying is a big deal. Let’s keep our eye out for Justin Haley today. Perhaps he’s ready to start the season in a big way. Who knows, we may see it continue at short tracks throughout the season.