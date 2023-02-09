Justin Haley Shows Off, Wins Three Dirt Races in Three Days

This new generation of drivers will show up anywhere at any time and race anything. Justin Haley was the latest to prove that point. The NASCAR driver actually owns a Dirt Late Model and Dirt Modified Chassis Manufacturer with Darkhorse Racecars. He put some of that skill and machinery to the test in Florida.

There are little tracks all around this country, especially in the south. While the NASCAR driver waits for the Daytona 500, he’s gotta keep himself sharp. So, he headed on down to DeLeon Springs, Florida right after the Busch Light Clash.

Justin Haley went from Los Angeles to Florida and started racing on Monday. Part of the DIRTcar Nationals, Haley went up against some talented dirt drivers. However, over three days, it was the Cup driver who found himself out front.

Three days, three features, three gator trophies. That’s the way it went this week for Haley. These will look good in the trophy room.

Watching dirt races is so much fun. These modified vehicles are cool as hell too. Those that just stick to the stock car stuff, that’s fine, but there’s so much more out there for racing fans.

How does a driver that races on pavement all the time, do something like this?

Is This Justin Haley’s Breakout Year?

Look, it’s hard to tell right now. But this could be the beginning of a very special year for Haley. That Kaulig Racing team looks so good with AJ Allmendinger full-time and Haley racing right along with him.

We saw at the Busch Light Clash that Haley loves the short tracks. He can race them better than many that have more years and experience under their belt. You don’t have the fastest time in qualifying off of a fluke, even on a temporary quarter-mile track.

Clearly, Haley has longevity. While drivers reported pains and aches and even Co2 inhalation, Haley got on a plane to race more. You have to love seeing that out of the 23-year-old.

Haley is a guy that wants to race as much as possible. There is definitely nothing wrong with that. We will see if this dirt success will translate to NASCAR or not. Even if it doesn’t, that’s one hell of an accomplishment down at Volusia Speedway Park.