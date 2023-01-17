With some star drivers making a bid at the Daytona 500 for other teams, Trackhouse Racing has made a decision on a third team. It’s not going to happen. Justin Marks confirmed the news on Tuesday. The NASCAR owner wants to focus on his full-time teams to start the year.

Let’s not ignore it, 23XI Racing adding Travis Pastrana to their Daytona 500 roster is major. Jimmie Johnson returning to NASCAR as a part-owner-driver for the newly minted LEGACY Motor Club is massive.

Trackhouse has brought some great international talent to NASCAR in the past. Most recently Kimi Raikkonen at Watkins Glen last August. But they will not bring Project 91, their third team in the Cup Series to the Daytona 500.

“We took a hard look at the Daytona 500 with [Trackhouse Project 91] but at the end of the day decided to focus on the road courses and the 1/99 stuff being finalized,” Marks said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not like Trackhouse Racing fans won’t have a lot to root for. At the end of last season, Ross Chastain rocketed himself into stardom at Martinsville during the playoffs. His wall ride has made him one of the most popular drivers in the sport.

Not to mention Daniel Suárez is one of the most fun drivers in the entire series. He became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR race last season at Sonoma.

Trackhouse Racing Looks to Continue Winning Ways

There is no doubt, Trackhouse Racing was one of the biggest stories of last season. Few teams in the past have broken out onto the scene quite like this team has. With Chastain and Suárez running full-time, and Project 91, there is a lot to be excited about.

Justin Marks has also shown a commitment to the sport in a big way. He’s fielded an exciting new team with exciting drivers. But he recently joined the ownership group that bought the CARS Tour. He’s with Dale Jr., Jeff Burton, and Kevin Harvick as the new owners of the small track series.

Trackhouse Racing will hope to win more races this season. They made it to the Championship 4 in 2022 with Chastain’s wild driving. Will they be able to improve upon their breakout season, or will it prove to be a fluke?

The 2023 season is almost here.