Kansas Throwback: Jeff Gordon wins inaugural Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

With another NASCAR Cup Series trip to Kansas Speedway let’s take a look at the very first Cup Series race at the track, Jeff Gordon in 2001. The Rainbow Warrior was looking good in his 58th career win. Despite a challenge from Ryan Newman and Ricky Rudd, the No. 24 was in control.

What is so interesting about this Kansas race, Newman was racing in a backup car that he raced earlier in the week in the ARCA Series. Put that on the list of things that could never happen in 2023.

However, that’s not what made the 2001 race at Kansas so special. It was the first-ever Cup Series race at the venue and a legend of the sport ended up being the winner. Even with fast cars behind him, the last 6 laps were all Jeff Gordon.

That flame scheme just looks so good. Truly one of the greatest schemes and one of the greatest drivers of all time. Gordon wins it at Kansas.

The rookie Ryan Newman put up a great fight in his backup car. However, Hendrick Motorsports had a rocket of a 24 car that day. This was Gordon’s final win of six during the 2001 season. He would go on to win the championship later in the year at the rescheduled New Hampshire race that was originally scheduled for 9/16/2001 and was postponed following the 9/11 terror attacks.

That 2001 season was hard for so many reasons. It is also memorable for so many reasons, both tragic and otherwise.

Will Jeff Gordon’s team get another win at Kansas?

Of course, Jeff Gordon is still very much involved in NASCAR. As vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, the former driver knows a thing or two about stock car racing. It just so happens that William Byron is doing his boss proud in his old No. 24 Chevy.

Byron went out west at the beginning of the year and picked up back-to-back wins at Las Vegas and Phoenix. It was the first time since Gordon won back-to-back races in 2007 that the 24 car was in victory lane two weeks in a row. So, can Byron get it done at Kansas like Gordon did all those years ago?

It is strange, there doesn’t seem to be much hype for Hendrick Motorsports at this track. Especially after 23XI Racing swept the races last year. Perhaps it will be a surprise victory for Byron, 22 years after Jeff Gordon won the very first race at Kansas Speedway.

If so, Byron will be firmly in the driver’s seat so to speak, when it comes to the championship race. There are three drivers, Byron, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch, with two wins this year. Who will be the first one to three?