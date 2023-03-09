Kaulig Racing Adds ‘Superman’ of Late Model Dirt Racing For Cup Series Race at Bristol

Another year of Bristol Dirt means that Kaulig Racing is adding a Late Model driver to the Cup Series race in April. Kaulig will have three cars in the field for the NASCAR Bristol Dirt event this year. This team has come a long way in recent years and this is an amazing move.

Late Model drivers often get overlooked. NASCAR can be a little too much of a tight-knit family at times. If you don’t know the right folks, you won’t move up at times. After winning more than $2 million alone last season on the dirt, Jonathan Davenport is ready for the big time.

Things are about to get DIRTy. 👀



We’re thrilled to have Jonathan Davenport behind the wheel of the No. 13 @NutrienAgRetail Chevy for the Bristol Dirt race!

#LeadingTheField | #TrophyHunting | @TheFast49 pic.twitter.com/uj8yXTsUhQ — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 9, 2023

“It’s pretty hard to put into words. It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid and kind of lost hope on it. I figured where I’m at is where I’m going to be.

“I never thought I would get this opportunity now that I’m older,” Davenport said, via NBC Sports. At 39, it’s a long time coming. “I thought my window had went by the wayside. It’s just awesome and pretty unbelievable that I’m going to get a chance to race [in Cup].”

Davenport will race the No. 13 for Kaulig at Bristol Dirt. He will be sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, a shared sponsor for the driver in late models and for Kaulig. He will be teamed up with Justin Haley and AJ Allmendinger.

‘Superman’ of Late Models Coming to Bristol Dirt

When Jonathan Davenport hits the track at Bristol for the dirt race, it’s going to be a big moment. He will be carrying not only his own hopes and dreams but those of dozens and hundreds of other late model drivers. From the guys like him who win championships to the hobby drivers.

A three-time Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model champion, Davenport made headlines with his dominance in 2022.

“I could hopefully open the doors for somebody else one day,” Davenport said. “I could look at it that way and I kind of do, but I try not to put all the pressure on myself. (Because) I put enough pressure on myself just to perform for me and my family and my sponsors and car owners. I could put the weight of the world on me. Hopefully, I make everybody proud and do all that I can.”

I’m sure the pressure will be immense. However, Davenport will have all of the stock car racing world behind him. From dirt to pavement, he’s going to hold the dreams of so many in his hands and make them a reality.