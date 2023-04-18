NASCAR has reversed course on a controversial ruling against Kaulig Racing. According to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, the league has decided to restore all of the points to the team following a final appeal.

Kaulig Racing had a single louver taken off of Justin Haley’s car at Phoenix after practice, resulting in a penalty. The team was docked 100 points for the offense.

Maybe that wouldn’t have been a huge deal, but Hendrick Motorsports got dinged for the same infraction. Following Hendrick’s appeal, NASCAR amended the penalty.

Some welcome news here for those interested in fairness: Kaulig Racing had all of its points restored after NASCAR asked the final appeals officer to match the Hendrick appeals outcome (instead of Kaulig and Hendrick having different penalties for the same thing). — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 18, 2023

NASCAR restored the 100 points to Hendrick while Kaulig Racing continued to face punishment. Though it took a little more work on Kaulig’s part, it appears that we’ve finally gotten a fairer ruling.

“Following the results of the appeal hearing on Wednesday, Kaulig Racing has decided to move to a final appeal hearing with the National Motorsports Appeal Panel. Thank you to everyone for the generous support,” the team said when its initial appeal was denied.

The team also faced a $100,000 fine.

NASCAR Revoked Hendrick Penalty for Same Infraction

Hendrick Motorsports faced historic penalties for essentially the same thing but with four Cup Series cars instead of one. NASCAR had no trouble overturning its ruling though.

The No. 5, 9, 24 and 48 Cup Series teams had 100 owners points and playoff points restored. The $100,000 fines, however, were upheld. The $400,000 fine for Hendrick is the largest fine given out to a team in NASCAR history. It surpassed Michael Waltrip Racing’s $300,000 fine from 2013. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman will receive the same points back from the initial reduction.

In addition, No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels, the No. 9’s Alan Gustafson, the No. 24’s Rudy Fugle and the No. 48’s Blake Harris are eligible to return to the pit box for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16. Each crew chief received a four-race suspension in the initial punishment.

Team owner Rick Hendrick released a statement on the ruling.

“We are grateful to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel for their time and attention,” Hendrick said. “Today’s outcome reflects the facts, and we’re pleased the panel did the right thing by overturning the points penalty. It validated our concerns regarding unclear communication and other issues we raised. We look forward to focusing on the rest of our season, beginning with this weekend’s race at Richmond.”