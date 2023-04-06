Kaulig Racing Speaks Out After Controversial Penalty Upheld Following Appeal

On Wednesday the NASCAR world discovered that Kaulig Racing would still face harsh penalties a week after Hendrick got off for seemingly the same thing. While we don’t know what happened during the appeal and the defense each team gave, it has caused an uproar.

On Thursday morning, Kaulig Racing released a statement sharing that they plan to take this to the final appeal hearing. Basically, the way it works, you get an appeal in front of a panel of three. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel members can be directly involved in racing, track owners, and more.

If a team doesn’t like that appeal result, they have one more appeal officer to go to.

“Following the results of the appeal hearing on Wednesday, Kaulig Racing has decided to move to a final appeal hearing with the National Motorsports Appeal Panel. Thank you to everyone for the generous support.”

Kaulig Racing had a single louver taken off of Justin Haley’s car at Phoenix after practice. The Hendrick Motorsports organization had all eight louvers taken, two from each car. However, the one detail we know about that separates these two cases is that Haley used the louver in his practice session. Hendrick’s louvers were taken before practice and were not used on the track at Phoenix.

Even Clint Bowyer found an issue with the decision.

The appeals panel, which was three different people last week and this week, restored all of the points penalties to Hendrick. Kaulig only got 25 of 100 points back. This is going to get appealed a final time as this small team hopes to get out of this mess.

Kaulig Racing Owner Talks With FOX RaceHub

After the news came out, Chris Rice of Kaulig Racing got on NASCAR RaceHub to talk about the appeal. President of the organization, Rice did not seem too happy in his TV appearance. He had a lot to say, but the most important thing is that he believes his team did nothing wrong.

“Out of respect for everybody at NASCAR and everybody I can’t talk too much about it, but it’s disheartening,” Rice said on RaceHub. “From Kaulig Racing everybody, Matt Kaulig, myself. You know what goes on in the garage and you know what happens and single source suppliers and knowing rules and different things is really tough nowadays. I’m not going to lie I sit here and I stand behind my guys and I stand behind everybody at Kaulig Racing that we upheld the rules and we did what we know is legal.”

There are still more appeals to come out as NASCAR teams and the organization seem to be working against one another lately. Let’s not forget that the owners are already upset with the revenue situation. They boycotted a meeting with NASCAR this week.

So, we’ll see what becomes of the Kaulig Racing penalties after the final appeal next week.