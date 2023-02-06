Kevin Harvick Joining FOX NASCAR Booth in 2024

This is Kevin Harvick’s swan song season in NASCAR. However, we will be seeing a lot more of him in 2024 with FOX NASCAR. Harvick is set to join the broadcast booth in his first season away from racing. The plan was revealed just before the Busch Light Clash main event.

When it is all said and done, Kevin Harvick is going to be one of the greatest to ever drive a stock car. He’s a future NASCAR Hall of Famer and he’s got a lot more to do in NASCAR. He is going to be talking it up with Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy all season next year.

There is no driver better suited for a future career in the booth than Harvick. It’s going to be a blast having his voice on FOX.

“I’m gonna be sitting up in the booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer and I’m looking forward to that,” Harvick said. He went on to say how happy he is to announce the news. It really could be a match made in heaven.

Before FOX and Kevin Harvick get together in 2024, he’s got business to take care of while he’s out on the track in that No. 4 Mustang still.

Kevin Harvick Shows Why He Is ‘The Closer’

Earning a nickname in NASCAR is tough. They can be good or just awkward. However, Kevin Harvick has shown time and time again why he is The Closer. It is one of the best names in all of motorsports and he showed the young guys at L.A. Coliseum why he is called that, to begin with.

The heats invited a lot of rubbing and bumping. While that was going on, Harvick bid his time. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Elliott were battling hard. They delivered hits to one another as they went around the track.

Just behind the Stenhouse and Elliott scuffle was Kevin Harvick. The Closer gave a bump to the No. 9 around turn two and then just let the rest handle itself. Stenhouse and Elliott collided on the last turn, and Harvick sped past to grab the last transfer spot in Heat 2.

The Closer closes.