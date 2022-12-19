Kevin Harvick and Kids Had ‘Fun Afternoon’ at Panthers Game: PHOTOS

With the holidays coming up and the offseason in full swing, Kevin Harvick took the kids out to the Carolina Panthers game on Sunday. It wasn’t a great result for the Harvick family. Carolina just wasn’t a match for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But you can’t beat a good afternoon of family time.

While the home team suffered a 24-16 loss to the Steelers, it wasn’t too bad for Kevin Harvick and his family. Daughter Piper and son Keelan were in attendance and it looks like they enjoyed themselves. With the great seats that Harvick had, it would be hard having a bad time.

Although, judging by the way Keelan looks in the second photo, the loss on the field might have had a bigger impact on him than it did on Kevin and Piper.

Win some, you lose some. Piper has a good attitude, with a little stadium snack and a comfy seat, she’s good to go. To be fair to the Panthers, this wasn’t their worst game of the season. In fact, they made a valiant comeback from down 21-7.

Despite making the score a little nicer by the time the game ended, it wasn’t enough. Kevin Harvick is probably just happy to have a Sunday to himself to watch an NFL game. These NASCAR drivers miss out on a lot of football during the first half of the season.

Kevin Harvick Wants Things Figured Out By Daytona

While the NASCAR offseason gives drivers like Kevin Harvick some time at home with family, it doesn’t last long. Soon enough, the Clash at the Coliseum will be here. Then in a blink of an eye, we’ll be at Daytona and ready to get the 2023 season officially underway.

Harvick knows he’s back for 2023, but what about 2024 and beyond? He hopes to know by the time he lines up for Daytona in February.

“Right now I’ll know that answer before we get to Daytona,” Harvick said, via NASCAR.com. “I don’t really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100 percent that we will have a direction.”

For now, he’s got time to enjoy himself and think about his future plans. 2023 is a big year, the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the second year of Next Gen, the first Chicago Street Race, and more. Beyond that, who knows what the sport will look like and who will be in the Cup Series?

For now, let’s enjoy Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing as long as we can.