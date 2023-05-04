Kevin Harvick looking forward to having ‘fun’ at Kansas Speedway

As Kevin Harvick’s final season progresses, The Closer is looking forward to Kansas Speedway. It’s a track that he considers to be “fun.” NASCAR drivers love old pavement and tracks. It gives the racetrack character and quirks that make it hard to drive or, as Harvick says, makes it really enjoyable.

When a track gets repaved, drivers usually moan and groan. It does take years to wear out a track to that perfect condition that teams enjoy. Thankfully Kansas is still rough and worn in and that means we should have some great racing there this weekend.

Kevin Harvick sees this as a track that most drivers look forward to. That could produce some interesting dynamics in the race. Only one driver gets to win, no matter how much everyone else loves the track.

“I think Kansas has been a great race track and from a driver’s standpoint, a fun race track because of the fact, it’s worn in so well,” Harvick explained, via NASCAR.

“Kansas has become one of the more unique race tracks because of the fact the asphalt and the shape of the race track is so driver-friendly, as far as where you can drive on the race track. You can literally drive from the wall to the apron all the way around the rack track. So, it’s a fun race track.”

Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers in pole awards at Kansas with five (2013, 2014 x2, 2018, 2019). Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. each have two each and are the next closest. Sounds pretty good for The Closer.

Opportunity to make history at Kansas Speedway for Kevin Harvick, others

With five pole awards, it is clear that Kevin Harvick is familiar with Kansas Speedway and how to drive it. However, he’s turned that qualifying success into race success as well. Five drivers are tied for the most wins at Kansas Speedway with three each. Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Harvick.

So, there are three drivers that will have a chance at history on Sunday. No one has ever won four times at Kansas. Hamlin, Logano, and Harvick will all have that opportunity. While this could be anyone’s race, out of these three, Hamlin likely has the best chance of winning.

Of course, Kevin Harvick feels due for a win as well. However, Hamlin’s team 23XI Racing, locked this race down last year. Two races, two wins. Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace got the job done and swept the track.

So, I think Denny Hamlin has an idea or two about why those cars were so good last year. The Toyotas in general should have a strong run on Sunday, that is unless other teams have caught on to how they made it work.

It would be great to see Kevin Harvick put his name on the top of the winners’ list. In fact, the No. 4 getting win No. 4 at Kansas for the first time ever? Sounds like destiny to me.