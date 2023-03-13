Kevin Harvick Misses Out on Historic Tenth Win at Phoenix After Late Cautions

In every start that Kevin Harvick has had at Phoenix, he has finished the race. But he really wanted his tenth win at the track today. It would have been a historic NASCAR win. However, it wasn’t meant to be as a late caution came out and threw a wrench into things.

This race looked like it was Kyle Larson’s. Then with 43 laps to go, Kevin Harvick made a strong pass and started to put distance on the Hendrick driver in the long run. He had the speed on those long runs to really build a lead.

Those cautions just didn’t help at all. William Byron went on to win as Harvick finished P4. When asked about the four-tire stop at the end, Harvick had no regrets. He also sounded a little emotional while speaking to Jamie Little.

“It’s what I would have done. I’d always rather be on offense. I just didn’t get a couple cars when that first caution came out and kind of lost our chance. And still thought I had a chance there at the end. I mean those cars were quite a bit slower, but they get all jammed up.

“That’s the way it goes. Just smoked ’em up until the caution. They did a great job with our Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang and just didn’t need that caution at the end.”

"That's the way it goes. Just smoked 'em up until the caution."- Kevin Harvick pic.twitter.com/X7U7BUFxNv — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2023

Kevin Harvick will have one more chance this season to earn a win at the track that he has dominated for so long.

Kevin Harvick – A Decade of Phoenix Excellence

In the last 10 years, Kevin Harvick has never finished outside of the top 10 at Phoenix. His expertise at the track is a testament to his talent. The fact he’s a West Coast native just makes it even better.

Those ten years of dominance include six wins, four in a row from 2013-2015, two pole awards, and a lot of great moments in between. Although the late caution threw a wrench in his plans for today, there is no doubt that Harvick is the King of the Desert.

Kevin Harvick is showing that this might be his last year, but he can still compete for wins. Just like he did last year, don’t be surprised if he wins a race or two in a row.

When it is all said and done, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver will be a Hall of Famer.