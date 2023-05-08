Kevin Harvick named to NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list

Kevin Harvick has been announced as the next addition to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List.

NASCAR made the announcement Monday.

There's no doubt he's one of the all-time greats. @KevinHarvick, the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is added to the #NASCAR75 Greatest Drivers list! pic.twitter.com/hysooh1ySE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2023

Harvick, 47, is a 60-time winner in the Cup Series, one of 10 drivers to ever reach the milestone. Known as “The Closer,” Harvick reached the pinnacle of NASCAR in 2014 when he captured his first and only Cup Series championship to date. In addition, Harvick won the Xfinity Series championship in 2001 and ’06. His highly-decorated career has culminated with victories in the 2007 Daytona 500, as well as the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2003, ’19, ’20), Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2011, ’13) and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (2014, ’20).

Harvick’s 2014 Cup Series-winning season still ranks as one of the best in recent memory. He raced his No. 4 Chevrolet to victory lane five times, including back-to-back wins to end the season — his first with Stewart-Haas Racing. In each season from 2010-2021, Harvick finished in the top-10 of the end of season standings.

Perhaps his most iconic moment came in 2001 while driving for Richard Childress Racing. Harvick was called up from the Xfinity ranks after the death of Dale Earnhardt in that season’s Daytona 500. In just his third start behind the wheel of the No. 29 Chevrolet, Harvick raced his way into victory lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway, edging out Jeff Gordon by 0.006 seconds.

Kevin Harvick learns of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers list induction in special fashion

Harvick learned of his induction Monday, via a special delivery from his kids.

Big surprise from his biggest fans.



Congratulations on being named to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers List, @KevinHarvick! pic.twitter.com/4HgT9fB2Qf — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 8, 2023

Harvick announced in January that the 2023 season would be his last.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the race track, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” Harvick said, via NASCAR.com. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car? I’ve sought out people and picked their brains. When I asked them when they knew it was the right time, they said it’ll just happen, and you’ll realize that’s the right moment. You’ll make a plan and decide when it’s your last year.

“It’s definitely been hard to understand when that right moment is because we’ve been so fortunate to run well. But sometimes there are just other things going on that become more important and, for me, that time has come.”

Harvick is enjoying a fine 2023 campaign through 12 races. He sits fifth in the points standings, having picked up five top 10s and three top 5s. Harvick is still looking for his first victory of the season.