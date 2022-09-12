Kevin Harvick Plans to ‘Go Win’ at Bristol After Rough Start in NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and Kevin Harvick is sitting at the bottom of the field in the Round of 16 heading into Bristol. Fans will remember that Harvick’s Ford Mustang caught on fire during the Southern 500 at Darlington. Yesterday, it wasn’t a mechanical issue at Kansas, but the No. 4 did exit the race early after contact with the wall.

Kevin Harvick was on the wrong end of a lift situation. It was early on in the race and as Ross Chastain and the eventual race winner Bubba Wallace battled, Chastain ran Wallace up the track a bit. Harvick didn’t expect the lift, he made contact with his front end to the rear of the No. 1 and 45 – boom! Into the wall.

Clearly, that No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang was unable to continue. So early in the race, and such a waste of a fast car. Don’t forget that Kevin Harvick has two wins, which he earned back-to-back, and he can do it again. Sitting at -35 points from the cutoff is tough. Especially when Chase Briscoe is the next cloest driver in the standings and he’s only -9 from the cutoff.

Basically, Harvick is in a win-or-die situation. His playoff hopes are on the line. Two DNFs don’t bode well, but a win could change everything.

Kevin Harvick Talks Bristol

After the race, Kevin Harvick broke down the wreck and gave an answer to how he plans to approach Bristol. Make no mistake, the former Cup Series champion has three wins at Bristol. He has a ton of other top-5 and top-10 finishes as well in his career there. Winning is a real goal.

“Yeah when those guys came up in front of me, the front end just took off. I had a bunch of wheel into it and when I lifted and hit the fence I wasn’t expecting them to come up right here. I was so close to them that the front took off and I lifted and it snapped loose. Just way more push than I had anticipated.”

As for his plan heading into Bristol, the last race in the Round of 16, he had two words.

“Go win.”