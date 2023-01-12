Folks have been wondering when this news would come and it’s now out. Kevin Harvick will reportedly stop racing NASCAR full-time after 2023. Harvick is 47 years old and one of the most well-respected drivers in the history of the sport. When he does retire, he’ll be a sure thing for the Hall of Fame.

Kevin Harvick made some folks speculate after deleting a photo from social media. The 2014 Cup Series champ was sporting a “4Ever” patch on his race suit in the photo. It turns out that those rumors have more legs to them than originally thought.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic reported that sources informed him that Harvick was set to step down as a full-time driver after this season. That definitely keeps the door open to some part-time driving.

The 2023 season will be Harvick’s 23rd in the Cup Series. It also marks the 10th year with Stewart-Haas Racing. His connection to the team and his roots run deep after a decade. I have a feeling that he’ll be sticking around SHR for a little while.

The driver has had to deal with questions from the media over his NASCAR future. He did inform folks that he would have his mind made up about 2024 by the time the 2023 season began. An official announcement will likely be out by the time Daytona comes around.

Kevin Harvick More Outspoken Late in Career

Let’s not act like Kevin Harvick is some old washed-up driver because he’s not. If he wanted to, Harvick could race until he was 50 and would likely pick up a win. He had back-to-back wins in 2022 that sent him to the playoffs.

While he was unable to make it as far in the postseason as he had hoped, that wasn’t entirely his fault. Let’s not forget that the No. 4 had to deal with mechanical failures as well as fires.

Harvick was hit with the bad luck bug in the playoffs and found himself struggling to make the cut each round. He let the folks at NASCAR know how he felt in regard to safety as well.

If this is his final full-time season, then Kevin Harvick will go down as one of the greatest. Many consider him to be the greatest driver of his generation, regardless of championships. There was a day when Harvick was just a young guy gunnin’ for the veterans in the Cup Series. Now, he’s the old guy looking to have one last hoorah.