Kevin Harvick Reveals What He Told Chase Elliott After Leg Injury

After the news came out about Chase Elliott‘s leg injury, Kevin Harvick reached out to the Hendrick Motorsports driver with words of wisdom. As the old man in the NASCAR Cup Series on his way out to retirement, Harvick has some knowledge.

It is awful that Chase is going to miss multiple weeks with this leg injury. The good news is that he has a lot of support. Not just from Hendrick and his team, but from other drivers. Kevin Harvick, as a veteran, was asked how he felt about extracurricular activities for NASCAR drivers.

For Harvick, it comes down to being able to live your life and also help your mental. It’s a long season.

“You have to, life happens. That’s what I told Chase. Life happens, just take care of yourself. And you have to be able to go out and live your life and do things to keep yourself sane. Or this deal [NASCAR] will eat you up,” Harvick said to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports.

Kevin Harvick on advice to the drivers under the KHI umbrella: “You have to be able to go out and live your life and do things to keep yourself sane or this deal will eat you up.” pic.twitter.com/rPoj0S9QWI — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 4, 2023

The good news is that Chase Elliott is young. He has many years of racing ahead of him. As long as the healing process goes well and he takes his time to get healthy, everything should be okay in the long run.

We will see if Elliott gets his playoff waiver or not. I’m sure drivers like Kevin Harvick will be fine with the waiver going through.

Kevin Harvick Hopes to Add Third Win at Las Vegas

During his long and illustrious career, Kevin Harvick has had some luck in Las Vegas. But it hasn’t always been good luck. Still, he has two career wins in the desert and three pole awards. He wasn’t great in qualifying on Saturday, but he might flip things around on Sunday afternoon.

Harvick is going to line up behind Bubba Wallace on Row 7. He is in the No. 4 Rheem Ford this week. His qualifying time of 29.411 was one of the fastest of the afternoon. However, he didn’t compete well in his round and didn’t advance to the final qualifying session.

Instead, Joey Logano is the pole winner with William Byron close behind in second. This is going to be an interesting race.

Kevin Harvick will line up for his final Pennzoil 400 ever tomorrow. He will try to add a third win to his career record at this track. There will be plenty of other drivers trying to make a move and walk away with the trophy on Sunday.