Kevin Harvick Set to Make Historic Start at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana

Not only is Kevin Harvick making his final start in his home state of California – but the NASCAR driver is also going to make history. When he starts the Pala Casino 400 on Sunday, Harvick will be just the third driver to ever make 750 consecutive starts in the Cup Series.

With his 750th consecutive start, Harvick will join Ricky Rudd and Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to ever achieve the feat. With that milestone ahead, the driver thought about how he got to this point.

Thinking back on his career, Kevin Harvick was nostalgic. He thought back to his time in the Winston West Series. It was 1998 and Fontana was the first step along his path to becoming champion that season.

Richard Childress also happened to be in the stands watching. Harvick detailed the story to Racer.com.

“When I think about Fontana, I go back to just the second race I ran there in 1998 for Wayne and Connie Spears and being able to race that day with Ken Schrader,” Harvick explained. “That was the first day that Richard Childress kind of noticed what I was doing and the things were really happening on the racetrack and it really kicked off the first part of our ’98 Winston West championship season.”

It wouldn’t be long before Kevin Harvick was put into a Cup Series ride. It turns out, Richard Childress was very happy with what he saw in California that season.

Kevin Harvick Has One Win at Fontana

There is something about West Coast drivers competing back home. They seem to relish the air and it makes them even better at what they do. Jeff Gordon won the first Cup Series race at California Speedway. Jimmie Johnson won his first Cup race at Fontana, as did Kyle Busch.

Kevin Harvick has had some good races at the track as well. But just a single checkered flag. That’s more than many others have.

“When you got to your home track, you want to win all the time,” the driver said. “I think I’m a little bit spoiled by the fact that I put that same amount of pressure on myself at California as I do at Phoenix, but we obviously haven’t had the same kind of results.”

However, looking back on his career, Harvick is happy. Maybe he could have won another race or two here and there if this went one way or another. But with a Cup, Xfinity, IROC, and Winston West win – Fontana has shown kindness to the Californian.

Kevin Harvick will make his 750th start this Sunday and will hope to add a Fontana win to go along with his surprise victory from 2011.