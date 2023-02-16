Kevin Harvick Shares Message From Dale Earnhardt Jr., Puts NASCAR on Notice

Kevin Harvick is set to embark on his 23rd and final season in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning with this Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500.

The 2014 Cup Series champion, who is retiring from the sport at the conclusion of the 2023 season, should be taking on a “no f—‘s given” mentality in his final campaign, according to Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speaking at Daytona 500 Media Day Wednesday, Harvick agreed.

“Dale Jr. summed it up for me by saying it was my NFG tour,” Harvick said, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “If we have to settle scores, we will settle them immediately. We aren’t waiting until next week.”

Harvick, 47, already has his next move lined up. Ahead of the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Harvick revealed he will join the FOX NASCAR booth in 2024. Earnhardt Jr., the now NBC Sports announcer, believes Harvick will be a valuable asset to FOX.

“[Harvick] is also going into the FOX booth, I think that’s a great move,” Earnhardt Jr. recently said on ‘The Dale Jr. Download.’ “I think he’s a good analyst, and I think he’ll balance that booth out. They need someone else in there. They have a variety of people that they put in throughout the year. Some great. But I think that having a consistent week-in and week-out team will be great for them going forward.

“So I’m excited about that. And Kevin has driven this new car. Right, so he’s going to bring a ton of great analysis about exactly what this car feels like for the drivers. And so that’s critical for the booth.”

Kevin Harvick Looking for Success in Daytona 500

When the green flag waves at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Harvick will make his 44th Cup Series start at Daytona. Harvick won in 2007 and has finished in the top-five in two of the last three Daytona 500’s.