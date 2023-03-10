NASCAR came out with the Next Gen car to even the playing field and did too good of a job. That’s why Kevin Harvick is skeptical about the new short-track package. This is his last season, but Harvick loves the sport and wants to see it thrive in the future. He just doesn’t know if this package will be relevant next year.

Teams have been able to figure these cars out pretty well after last season’s growing pains. Given the fact that the lap differentials are too close, it can cause races to be bland. No passing, and less strategy.

Kevin Harvick does think we will see more passing at Phoenix this weekend. Still, he doesn’t know if it will be a good enough fix to keep for next year. NASCAR might have to get creative.

“You know I think that opens the window up for probably more passing. The package, in general, is to help the cars in traffic,” Harvick said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think you’re still going to have issues in traffic. So, qualifying will be important but I think the door is open to hit the setup right and be able to pass better than what we have in the past.

“I think that just comes with rule changes and honestly with this particular car you might need to change the rules every year. Just to keep everybody on their toes so they don’t hone in on making that box so small as everybody knows what to do to the car.”

This weekend will show us one way or another. Kevin Harvick remains skeptical, but if we get some more passing, that will be a step in the right direction.

Kevin Harvick, the Master of Phoenix Raceway

During his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix Raceway has been special for Kevin Harvick. Even before his Cup career, he raced at the track as a Winston West Series driver. It is a special place he has shared many family memories over the years.

It helps that Harvick is also the all-time wins leader at Phoenix with nine. He is looking to hit 10 wins this Sunday if he can. Perhaps this new package will end up helping The Closer get that double-digit number in the desert.

No matter what, I think Kevin Harvick comes away with a top-10 finish. Phoenix Raceway is just a place he knows, likes, and races well at no matter what.

In his last March start at Phoenix, Harvick will try to make history. His NASCAR career is on its last leg, but that doesn’t mean The Closer doesn’t have a trick or two up his sleeve. He might just pull off the win.