Kevin Harvick To Run Late Model Stock Car Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick will be pulling double duty during All-Star week at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The 47-year-old, who announced the 2023 season will be his last, will drive his own late model stock car in the CARS Tour feature on Wednesday, May 17. The race takes place ahead of the Cup Series All-Star Race on May 21. Harvick will run the No. 62 as a tribute to his wife DeLana’s late father, John Linville. A regular in the Xfinity Series in the 1980s, Linville claimed three Late Model Sportsman Division titles between 1968-71.

“I’m excited to get to North Wilkesboro and compete in the CARS Tour,” Harvick said in a statement, via Heavy.com. “I’ve watched Dale [Earnhardt Jr.] go out and have fun racing with these guys and I’ve been kind of jealous watching from the sidelines. I want to go out, have fun, get to know the racers who compete in these series regularly. And see how I can help the drivers with my racing knowledge.

“Short-track racing really is the root that feeds into the higher series and everything we do in racing. The best way to make sure that continues and is strong is to be a part of it. Racing at North Wilkesboro is just one of those steps. It’s going to be a great week with all we have planned between the late model and the Cup car.”

Harvick will revive his Kevin Harvick, Inc. (KHI) team for multiple events, though he did not reveal the exact number. KHI has competed in the ARCA Menards Series (2006-2011), the Craftsman Truck Series (2001-2011), and the Xfinity Series (2004-2011). Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte are notables to have suited up for KHI.

Kevin Harvick Turning Back the Clock for All-Star Game

In addition to running in the CARS Tour, Harvick will take part in the All-Star Race — albeit not in his familiar No. 4. Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing will revive the No. 29 car featuring a retro design that pays tribute to his first win from 22 years ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“When I sat in the 29 for the first time, it really wasn’t by choice, but I definitely wouldn’t have done it any differently,” Harvick said, via NASCAR.com. “Dale’s passing changed our sport forever, and it changed my life forever and the direction it took. Looking back on it now, I realize the importance of getting in the Cup car, and then I wound up winning my first race at Atlanta in the 29 car after Dale’s death.

“The significance and the importance of keeping that car on the race track and winning that race early at Atlanta – knowing now what it meant to the sport, and just that moment in general of being able to carry on – was so important.”