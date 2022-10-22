Kevin Harvick Voices Concerns About Bubba Wallace Penalty, NASCAR Fans Sound Off

Kevin Harvick had some strong words regarding Bubba Wallace‘s actions last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after he hooked Kyle Larson in the right rear. Now, NASCAR fans are responded to the 46-year-old’s comments.

Harvick was asked to provide his thoughts on the situation that unfolded last weekend at the track. In a response to Racing RoundTable on Twitter, Harvick suggested NASCAR needs to take action.

“Intentionally hooking people in the RR should never be acceptable,” Harvick responded. “Protect us from ourselves. I hope this is the beginning of the end of it happening.”

After Harvick’s response caught the attention of the NASCAR world, fans started weighing in.

He did several things others have been severely punished. Not getting in ambulance. Walking back onto the track. That’s never been not monetarily fined. walked from car & across the infield. I mean no $$$fine put his hand on a an official. I can’t believe those not in rule book — Debra DeMaio (@debrajeanne54) October 19, 2022

Some fans don’t believe this is simply an issue with Wallace. One individual pointed out that retaliation in NASCAR has been a problem for years and that the league should adopt a “zero tolerance” policy.

The problem is this retaliation has been going on for years. There needs to very zero tolerance to it of any kind going forward. The marketing people of NASCAR won’t like that. Also any physical contact between drivers out of the car should also be heavily punished. — Chris Whybin (@ChrisWhybin) October 20, 2022

Some fans stood up for Wallace. Though they may not have liked his actions, they believe it’s unfair to suggest he’s the only one to hook someone in the right rear of the racecar.

So many hypocrites criticizing bubba for what he did even though other drivers have done MUCH worse, like there — 🏳️‍⚧️ Nattiepuff 🔞 (@nattiepuff) October 19, 2022

NASCAR issued a one-race suspension to Wallace for his actions last weekend. John Hunter Nemecheck will take Wallace’s place behind the wheel as the sport heads to the Miami-Homestead track.

Is Bubba Wallace’s Suspension Long Enough?

Because of Bubba Wallace’s actions last week, some think a one-race suspension is a slap on the wrist. NBC Sports analyst and former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is one of those individuals.

Petty said this week that he believes Wallace should have to sit the remainder of the 2022 season.

“He should have been suspended for the rest of the year,” Petty said. “Turns a guy into the outside wall, then walks across the racetrack. First, you intentionally wreck somebody. That’s a suspension. He’s walking across the racetrack and cars are going by him on both sides. That’s not safe. That should be another suspension.”

