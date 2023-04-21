Kevin Harvick Warns Talladega is an ‘Animal’ Ahead of GEICO 500

This weekend is Talladega and that can only mean one thing, chaos. Kevin Harvick knows that he can’t expect anything out on the track. As far as NASCAR drivers go, Harvick has been around more than most. Dega this Sunday will be his 800th Cup Series start.

Back in 2010, Kevin Harvick was able to win at Talladega. However, it has not been very easy in the years since. This is a track that can break your heart even more than it breaks race cars. While young drivers can find some luck at this track, most times it takes a veteran’s touch.

In his last season of full-time racing, Harvick has one or two more wins left in the tank. He knows what Talladega brings to the table. He’ll try to take advantage of that knowledge if at all possible.

“It’s one of those places where you want to race up front and race hard all day because you have to try to win stages,” Harvick explained, via NASCAR.

“I believe you have better odds at the front of the pack when it comes to staying out of a wreck if you can keep that track position all day. You’re going to race in a pack – three-wide at times – and you’re going to get pushed and have to push at times. You just never know what’s going to happen because Talladega is its own animal.”

Can Kevin Harvick tame that animal?

Kevin Harvick Making 800th Start

When you’re able to sustain success in any profession, it is impressive. Being able to make 800 starts at the level Kevin Harvick competes at is almost unheard of. Currently, The Closer is the 10th driver all-time in career Cup Series starts.

That is something that is not lost on the NASCAR champion.

“We’ve been competitive, racing at the front of the pack, leading laps and having the chance to win races,” Harvick said, via NASCAR. “For me, that’s the thing that I’m most proud of, and I think from your colleagues and people from other race teams, they see that body of work and being competitive across that long period of time.”

Not only is this the 800th start in Harvick’s career, it will be his 45th race at Talladega alone. In terms of all NASCAR national series starts, Kevin Harvick is at the top all-time with 1,272 combined starts.