With Kevin Harvick making his last lap around NASCAR, Stewart-Haas Racing and Richard Childress Racing came together for an awesome throwback. All the way back in 2001, Harvick was able to notch his first career win as a Cup Series driver. It’s about to look a whole lot like ’01 in Texas.

Now, normally, teams hold onto their numbers with dear life. They don’t give up cars just for any old reason. But for one race, the No. 29 of Richard Childress Racing will be run under the Stewart-Haas banner.

On NASCAR RaceHub, Harvick made the special announcement. The old Busch Light logo makes it all come together.

Kevin Harvick will drive the No. 29 in the #NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. #RaceHub pic.twitter.com/U1Je6d0sJP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 16, 2023

The 29 car is Kevin Harvick’s. 13 years behind the wheel of the 29 and a lot of wins and great moments. Of course, Harvick has kept up that remarkable career with his move to Stewart-Haas. The fact we are here 22 years later and he’s not only driving, but LEADING the points standings – that’s special.

23 wins in RCR’s No. 29 car. Maybe he can add a 24th win at the All-Star race? North Wilkesboro is going to be calling his name. What better venue for The Closer to win than at Wilkesboro in the 29?

This graphic from SHR is perfect. It shows the car changing from Goodwrench in 2001 to Busch Light in 2023. And the Dale Sr. flags are flying.

A scheme to honor a defining win for @KevinHarvick. One that #4EVER cemented his legacy in our sport. pic.twitter.com/8r3X0eocbe — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 16, 2023

Kevin Harvick Continues to Carry the Torch

Speaking of Dale Earnhardt, we can’t ignore the role that Kevin Harvick played after the driver’s untimely death. 2001 was a year that no one wanted to go through. However, drivers like Dale Jr. and Kevin Harvick were there at Daytona to pick up the pieces and carry NASCAR forward.

Harvick might be retiring after this season, but what he’s been able to do in his time in the Cup Series is legendary. He is no doubt a first ballot Hall of Famer. Seeing him back at North Wilkesboro in the No. 29 is going to be a wonderful moment for so many fans.

This is one of those times where NASCAR comes together for something bigger. RCR and SHR didn’t have to come to an agreement on the 29. Harvick could have just copied that paint scheme and put it on the 4 like we’ve seen other drivers do in the past.

However, given all that he has done for the sport, all that he has done in the sport – Kevin Harvick deserves his last ride. There hasn’t been a lot of fanfare over Harvick’s last season, yet. But expect to see tracks honoring him and more moments like this in the near future.

4Ever.