Kevin Smith delivers electric hall-of-fame worthy command ahead of Wurth 400 at Dover

While he wasn’t able to stay for the Monday start time, Kevin Smith gave an absolutely epic starting command for the Wurth 400. He wasn’t even there live to give it, but it might be the best one of the year. These NASCAR drivers must be pumped after that!

Before the Cup Series race tackled the Monster Mile, Kevin Smith gave a Monst Command. For a guy that famously played a character named Silent Bob, Smith sure knows how to let those vocal cords shred when he needs to.

The actor/director was a great choice for the starter. It was a shame Sunday was rained out and the message wasn’t given live and in person.

From now on, let’s just ask Kevin Smith to do every race. If he can’t make it, then we can talk about others. He has shown that he is the gold standard when it comes to the starting command.

It is a shame that he won’t be there to watch the Wurth 400. There are a lot of interesting things going on. Not just the fact that it is a Monday race, but also the tire situation.

Kevin Smith missing out on Wurth 400

Much like Braun Strowman, Kevin Smith couldn’t stick around for Monday. Many NASCAR fans probably felt the same. The rain was a big bummer, but a lot of people have come to expect it at Dover. Still, the Wurth 400 goes on.

There was a lot of worry about what the tires were going to do at the beginning of this race. There was a competition caution that brought everyone down pit lane to get tires and fuel. After facing the first 20 laps, there was no concern over tire wear.

While the rain kept us from racing on Sunday, Monday is a new day. NASCAR on a Monday is refreshing sometimes, it all depends on how you approach it.

Kyle Busch started on the pole since qualifying was rained out. However, he faced a speeding penalty on pit road and had to serve a pass-through that put him to the rear. It was not a good move for Busch. With 400 miles of racing, he has a long time to make it up, though.