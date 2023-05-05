Kurt and Kyle Busch added to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list

There’s nothing like family in NASCAR. Both Kurt and Kyle Busch have been added to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list, together. The drivers were surprised by their family while thinking they were going to film some Mother’s Day content. Turned out, they were being added to the prestigious list.

Together they are the winningest brothers in all of NASCAR Cup Series history. They just passed the Allison brothers, Bobby and Donnie, for that honor when Kyle Busch won at Fontana this year. Busch then went on to add another win at Talladega in front of the Allison brothers. Together, they have 98 combined Cup wins.

For so long they were rivals on the track. They both reached the highest peak of the sport and have felt some of the lowest lows. Along the way, they have both made history and helped move the sport along in more ways than one.

Kurt Busch. Kyle Busch. Each is now one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Their parents were able to be there, and Kyle’s wife and kids were there – it was a special moment as you can see. Like Kurt said at the end, now it’s up to Brexton to get his name on the Greatest 100 Drivers list.

98 wins, three Cup Series championships, 1,422 races and counting, and so much more. The Busch family legacy is forever cemented in NASCAR history.

Kurt and Kyle Busch, excellence from an early age

When you talk about early 2000s NASCAR, the Busch brothers have to be included in that conversation. They both hit the scene at around the same time. Although big brother Kurt didn’t race in NASCAR until he was 21 years old, little brother Kyle was a teenager when he started racing.

The Truck Series is where both brothers got their start in NASCAR. They impressed early. Kurt was the 2000 Rookie of the Year in the series. Meanwhile, a year later in 2001, Kyle Busch made his series debut at the age of 16.

It wasn’t long before Kyle’s time in the Truck Series was cut short. Due to advertising laws at the time, Busch couldn’t race in any event sponsored by a tobacco company since he was under the age of 18. So, he waited and eventually made his way back to NASCAR.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Of course, we all know now he has 63 wins in the Truck Series all-time. He might add another this weekend at Kansas as well. His big brother Kurt will be watching from the FOX Sports broadcast booth. It would be a very special week if Rowdy were able to pull off another win.