Kurt Busch Out for NASCAR Race at Pocono Raceway After Qualifying Crash

Kurt Busch will not be the behind the wheel of the No. 45 car for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR’s doctors didn’t clear Busch to race following his wreck during Saturday’s qualifying session. Busch said he is still experiencing concussion-like symptoms after his McDonald’s Toyota Camry got loose in turns 3 and 4 and spun into the wall.

Kurt Busch has not been cleared to compete in today’s race at @PoconoRaceway after this crash in qualifying.@TyGibbs_ will make his @NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 45 today. pic.twitter.com/aTS8vM8YSp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 24, 2022

“This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday’s qualifying session,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

With Busch sidelined, 23XI Racing announced that Ty Gibbs will fill in and make his Cup Series debut. Gibbs, 19, is an Xfinity Series regular for Joe Gibbs Racing and has four wins this season.

Based on the decision by the @NASCAR medical team this morning regarding @KurtBusch, @TyGibbs_ will drive the No. 45 @McDonalds Toyota Camry TRD for today’s race at @PoconoRaceway. #TeamToyota https://t.co/zc6LCBWekE — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) July 24, 2022

Kurt Busch has Been Successful Throughout his Career at Pocono Raceway

Busch, 43, will miss out on racing at one of the tracks that’s been kind to him during his career. He’s crossed the checkered line first at Pocono three times and has recorded 14 top-five finishes.

Kurt Busch sits 12th in the Cup Series standings and is one of 14 drivers to win a race this season. Busch’s lone victory came in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Busch said in a statement that he’s looking forward to getting back on track next weekend.

Sunday’s race will commence without Busch at 3 p.m. ET on USA. Denny Hamlin, six-time winner at Pocono, is on the pole, with Kyle Busch joining him on the front row.

“We just made some big strides from practice, honestly,” Hamlin told NBC Sports. “That was the biggest thing. The team just did a phenomenal job getting this thing ready for qualifying, I made some adjustments, and it was all better.”