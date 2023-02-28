Kurt Busch Still Hasn’t Been Cleared to Race After Concussion

It’s been seven months since Kurt Busch suffered a concussion during a qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway which caused him to miss the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Busch, who was replaced by Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 for 23XI Racing for the 2023 season, revealed Tuesday he’s still not cleared by doctors to continue his race career. The 44-year-old remains involved, serving as a de facto consultant for 23XI Racing and Toyota.

“When you look at the therapist, and he’s looking back at you, there’s work to be done,” Busch said, via ESPN. “That’s really all I can give you.”

The 2004 Cup Series champion remains hopeful a new physical therapy program designed to strengthen balance and eye movement will lead to a full recovery. He added there’s been progress, though not enough for him to compete at the highest level.

“There’s huge progress,” Busch said. “But to race with the best of the best, I’m not 100 percent and I feel it.”

Kurt Busch’s Recalls Qualifying Wreck at Pocono

Busch’s concussion occurred after he lost control of his McDonald’s Toyota Camry in turns 3 and 4 and spun into the wall. Busch described the wreck and the force he felt as the nose of the car smacked the wall.

“The wreck might not look like it wasn’t that violent. But primal fear is — I leaned forward knowing I was backing into the fence,” Busch said. “If you feel fear coming from behind, you lean away. So I exaggerated the hit by leaning forward and that 30 G’s backward was something I never felt before. I don’t remember the right front hit. That’s when things got serious in the infield care center.”

Busch enjoyed a 22-year run in the Cup Series before the crash. Among the 34 Cup Series races in which he won, Busch raced to victory lane in the 2017 Daytona 500. He scored 161 top fives and 339 top 10s in 776 starts. Busch is No. 12 on the all-time Cup Series starts list