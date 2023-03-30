Although he isn’t racing in NASCAR, Kurt Busch has plenty of time to have fun. He’s spending Opening Day at Wrigley Field with the Chicago Cubs. Major League Baseball is finally here and it’s a beautiful day (at least here in Kentucky) for baseball season to truly begin.

Who doesn’t love Opening Day? If we didn’t have the Spring Equinox, this would be the official sign that winter has come and gone and the warm weather is here. April is just around the corner and things feel like they are coming alive.

As for Kurt Busch, well, he’s living his best life away from the racetrack. With the Chicago Street Race coming up in a few months, Busch was in Chi-Town to take in Cubs baseball and show off that sweet No. 45 he won in at Kansas last year.

I’m insanely jealous of the NASCAR icon, to be honest.

There is nothing like seeing NASCAR get a little bit of shine on a day like today. While the sport keeps trying to grow, moments like this are just going to help along the way. Busch is going to play a big part of that work.

Oh, and let’s not forget the car. Kurt Busch made sure he gave Cubs fans something to see, so he got up on that door and posed one more time. One of the coolest schemes that have ever been put on a stock car, this 45 just looks so good sitting at Wrigley Field.

I wish he was still racing week in and week out. However, Kurt Busch is an excellent ambassador for the sport and for 23XI Racing.

Kurt Busch Got Emotional Watching His Car Win at COTA

Each week this season, we have seen little sneak peeks of Kurt Busch. He has moved into a new role at 23XI Racing since his career has been put on hold. With Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace in the garage, he has some drivers willing to listen and learn.

While Reddick drove to the win at COTA last Sunday, Busch was in the booth to call it. It wasn’t planned that way, the race weekend was just so good to Reddick. That 45 Toyota Camry was fast all weekend and pulled off the win.

“It’s amazing. 23XI and how fast we’re growing and how much we’re doing together. It’s ‘Forward Together’ on this program… it brings, brings me a little bit to be choked up. I was hoping to be back in that car, but it’s in good hands and it’s a great team and I love racing with those guys.”

After such an emotional Sunday, it’s great to see Kurt Busch having some fun in Chicago for Opening Day.