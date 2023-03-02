Kyle and Brexton Busch ‘Locked In’ For Racing Packed Las Vegas Weekend

With a lot of laps ahead of them this weekend, Kyle Busch and his son Brexton are already “locked in” for Las Vegas. This is going to be a massive weekend for both drivers. Kyle will be in all three NASCAR national series races while Brexton will drive a bandolero car in the bullring.

For Brexton to make his first start in Las Vegas is a big deal. It is where his dad, uncle, and grandfather all got their starts racing. Now, he will have a chance to start his own legacy at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Family traditions are what NASCAR is all about.

If you thought that Kyle Busch was overlooking the Truck or Xfinity Series races, think again. He’s watching race film on the plane and drinking Rowdy Energy the whole way there.

Getting 🔒 in for this weekend. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/EddLQdoZ1R — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 2, 2023

This weekend, Kyle Busch is suiting up for three different teams. He will race for his own Kyle Busch Motorsports for the Truck race, Kaulig Racing for Xfinity, and of course, Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series.

Clearly, Busch is keeping himself and his son focused on what is in store. Or maybe Brexton is doing homework. He is a kid, after all.

Kyle Busch Going Trophy Hunting

The Kyle Busch Motorsports hauler might be a little heavier on the way back across the country. This Las Vegas weekend might end up being another historic performance for Rowdy. Twice at Bristol, 2010 and 2017, Busch has pulled off the three-race sweep.

He has 62 wins in the Truck Series, the most all-time. 102 wins in the Xfinity Series, the most all-time. With 61 wins in the Cup Series he’s top-10 all-time. So, why not add some more numbers to those totals?

Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the Cup Series race at 5-1 odds. So, he might as well be the favorite to win the other two races. There is something about those lower series that Busch loves. Either to hone his race skills for the Cup Series or just to get some more laps in.

It is clear that he wants to put on a show this week. So, will we see a Friday night win in the Truck Series followed by two encore performances?

The main event is Sunday night. Fresh off his Fontana win, how can you count Rowdy out at home?