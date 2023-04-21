When you’re the son of Kyle Busch, you start to become a professional at a young age. Brexton is already signing autographs with his dad. The Busch family is busy most every day of the week. Either at the local track for Brexton or going to NASCAR races.

Kyle Busch has been serving as the crew chief for Brexton for a while now. He does a pretty good job whenever his schedule doesn’t conflict. As B-Rex, as he is called on the race track, continues to rise up the ranks of motorsports, he has to learn the ropes.

If Brexton decides to follow in his dad’s footsteps all the way to NASCAR, he’s going to need to know a thing or two. One of the biggest things is learning how to sign autographs, even if he doesn’t know cursive yet.

Even if you hate Kyle Busch on the track, you gotta love him as a dad. He has been there for Brexton throughout his young racing career. He also hasn’t been afraid of challenging his son. Brexton made his debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Bullring. The third generation of Busch to race at the small track.

In about nine years or so, we’re going to see Brexton in a Kyle Busch Motorsports truck and there is nothing we can do about it. Will B-Rex one day become B-Rowdy?

Can Kyle Busch Win Talladega?

There’s nothing like some family time before a big race to settle your nerves. The Talladega track is massive and it can get scary out there even for the wiliest veteran. That includes Kyle Busch. He hasn’t won at Talladega since 2008.

Last year, Busch came close to winning the GEICO 500. He finished P3 after qualifying P12 in April last year. This season there has been a new look Rowdy in more ways than one. He’s with RCR now and already has a win. So, he’s got nothing to lose, really.

With a spot in the playoffs secured, Kyle Busch can be a little more reckless so to speak. Not in a literal sense, but he doesn’t have to worry as much about playing for points. If he and his team want to, they can strategize for the win over stage points while other drivers are still trying to get every last point they can.