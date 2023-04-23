Kyle Busch All Smiles Ahead of GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

It is bright and early here at Talladega Superspeedway and Kyle Busch is all smiles as he prepares for the GEICO 500 later today. Busch has a lot of reasons to smile. While he didn’t qualify as well as he had hoped, it’s NASCAR at Talladega, anything can happen.

When the race starts later today, Kyle Busch will start P17 just ahead of William Byron. Rowdy will have a new look going as well this afternoon. His latest partnership with McLaren Custom Grills has his ride looking smoking.

A new paint scheme, new sponsor, at Talladega of all places? Why wouldn’t Rowdy be happy?

It has been a long time since Kyle Busch found himself in victory lane at Talladega. 2008 to be exact. In more recent years, Dega has been a track that Busch has struggled on to say the least. He just can’t get over the hump at the 2.66-mile track.

Earlier in the week, Busch and his son Brexton were seen together at the local dirt track. They were both signing autographs for fans as a father and son duo. There is going to be another Busch in NASCAR soon enough.

Kyle Busch’s History at Talladega

If you could summarize Kyle Busch’s record at Talladega, it would be solid qualifying, terrible finishes. For whatever reason, Busch is just stuck with bad finishes at the superspeedway.

Even in years where Busch has qualified well, things have not turned out well for him. In the last 10 races at Talladega, Busch has an average start of 13.4, which is solid. Then you look at the final results and see what the difference is. It ain’t pretty.

Kyle Busch has finished 19.5 on average. If it wasn’t for that P3 finish that he had in April last year at Dega, then things would be a lot worse. That race carries the average and drags it down to under 20th place. Busch has only one more top-10 finish at Talladega in that same time period.

Richard Childress Racing is hoping that Busch has another win up his sleeve. Is it coming at Talladega? I’d be not, but you never know what might happen at NASCAR’s largest track. If he can avoid getting collected in this race, then he has a shot just like everyone else.