With the Bristol Dirt Race taking place on Easter Sunday, Kyle Busch got out there with NASCAR fans and his own family for some fun. Fans and drivers alike were able to take in the festivities. It is all about family fun today as folks get their holiday traditions before coming back for the Cup Series race tonight.

It is safe to say that Kyle Busch is going to be relaxed and in a good mood before the race tonight. He got to spend time with his wife Samantha, son Brexton, and daughter Lennix. A little Easter egg hunting to get the day started right.

Of course, Brexton is used to speeding around. I don’t know if those other kids stood a chance against Rowdy’s son.

It seems that NASCAR is set on getting this event right. NFL has Thanksgiving, NBA has Christmas, and now NASCAR has Easter Sunday. Egg hunting was just part of the program for the weekend. There was also a service led by Tim Tebow and other worship leaders for fans and others to enjoy.

Kyle Busch is doing the holiday right. Now he hopes he can get another win on Bristol Dirt.

Bristol Dirt Marks Big Milestone For Kyle Busch

While every race is important, the Bristol Dirt Race later tonight is big for Kyle Busch. This will mark the 650th start in the Cup Series for Rowdy, something only 26 other drivers have ever accomplished. Only one driver has won during their 650th start, Richard Petty himself.

Since Busch already passed Petty for most consecutive seasons with a win, why not join him on this list with a win? Busch stole the show last year as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe wrecked to end the race. Third-place Busch powered to the finish line for the win.

With the whole family in attendance at Bristol, I think Kyle Busch has a good chance. He races best when he’s cool and calm. His emotions are one of the best things about him, but when he’s a cold and calculated driver on the track, it leads to wins.

Happy Easter! Let’s get ready for some dirt racing under the lights at Bristol. Spring is here and the NASCAR season is just getting started.