Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Reignite Heated Rivalry After Trading Verbal Blows

In case you missed it, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano managed to reignite their rivalry at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. With the Daytona 500 coming up this week, it’s worth looking back at. These NASCAR drivers have been on one another’s bad side in the past. Now, it feels like it’s happening all over again.

During the Clash, Joey Logano got going too hard into a turn and put his car into Kyle Busch’s car. It hindered the Richard Childress Racing MGM No. 8 Chevy. However, Busch worked his way back up and finished third at the event.

Busch did not take it lightly while talking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Especially after he thought they were on good terms prior to the race.

“I definitely am behind on that young buck. So one of these days I need to get back up on the horse and grabbing it by the horns I guess you would say. It’s really unfortunate to be raced by guys who are so two-faced. You know, we were in the TV booth earlier in the night together and when we were all done with that he’s like ‘Hey man good luck tonight.’ I’m like, okay, great thanks, yeah. Whatever. And lo and behold there you go, he wrecked me.

“So don’t even talk to me if you’re going to be that kind of an a**hole on the race track.”

Joey Logano had his own response to the harsh words Kyle Busch had for him.

Joey Logano Agrees With Kyle Busch

Of course, Joey Logano talks about the past week of racing each week with “Behind the Wheel with Joey Logano.” The SiriusXM Radio show is great because we get to hear Logano’s real opinions.

Logano says that two things can be true. Yes, he is a nice guy off the track. He isn’t going to be “an a-hole 100% of the time.” But when he starts that engine up and gets on the rack, all bets are off.

“That’s where I’m at with it. Am I two-faced? I agree with him 100%! There’s nothing wrong with that. I have a job to do out there, I am representing a lot of people that work really hard on my race car and they expect me to go out there and win.

“Nice guys finish last. That’s the bottom line.”

So, who is right here? Joey used a bit of Kyle’s own words against him. He knows that there are two different people in each racer. The person in the car and the person out of the car. That’s just how sports go.

Kyle isn’t wrong to feel a bit slighted, though. And given their past history, this might be enough to give Busch that extra motivation to get one back on the No. 22.