Kyle Busch Announces Return to NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023

After an entire year away from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kyle Busch has announced he will return and race in 2023. As one of the best drivers in stock car history, Busch has amassed a lot of wins. He has 102 in the Xfinity Series, by far the most of any other driver retired or active.

The last time Kyle Busch lined up for an Xfinity Series race was July 10, 2021. Guess what, he won that race! The Credit Karma Money 250 went to Busch. He’s been winning in the series since 2004 and looks to continue that storied career.

Like many of the greatest athletes in history, Busch felt he had to come out of “retirement” in a big way.

Did u miss me? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mQYl0PzXsj — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 10, 2023

The two-time Cup Series champion has won at all three levels of the NASCAR national series and looks to continue his winning ways. For all of you Rowdy fans out there, you can thank the move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for this.

Kaulig Racing is going to be the team that Busch teams up with. He’ll pilot the No. 10 for five Xfinity races. Las Vegas, Phoenix, Charlotte, The Glen, and Darlington 2. Quite a schedule.

🚨 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨



We’re proud to announce @KyleBusch, the all-time-record holder for NXS wins, will pilot our No. 10 Chevrolet for five races in 2023! 😏#XfinitySeries | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/D9ZwF70Trg — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) February 10, 2023

Kyle Busch just looks happy with a Chevy bowtie on.

Kyle Busch Truck Series Schedule

Earlier this week, Kyle Busch announced his Truck Series sponsor and schedule for the year. He has five races lined up for the trucks this season. It is going to be a season full of Rowdy and I love it!

So, you won’t just catch him in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, but in the Truck Series where he seems to love racing the most. Zariz Transport is going to sponsor the No. 51 Silverado for those five races and he’s going to do a little bit of everything.

Busch is going to line up at Las Vegas, COTA, Martinsville, Kansas, and Pocono. If I’m reading this all correctly, Busch might be suiting up for all three races in Las Vegas this March. That would be a wild weekend.

With all of this news, it’s no wonder that Rowdy just looks happier. He started the year with a strong start in the Busch Light Clash. Now, he’s ready to take on any race he can get his hands on.

Racers race and Kyle Busch is going to be racing a whole lot this year.