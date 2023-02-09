Kyle Busch Announces Truck Series Schedule, Sponsor For 2023

If you thought that Kyle Busch wasn’t going to race some trucks this season, you’re sorely mistaken. Rowdy has his sponsor and schedule. Let’s just call it like it is, Joe Gibbs Racing doesn’t like drivers doing a lot outside of the NASCAR Cup Series. Now that Busch is with Richard Childress Racing, truckin’ is back.

The Kyle Busch Motorsports team boasts some talented young drivers. However, Busch is arguably the greatest to ever drive a NASCAR truck. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will feature Rowdy five times this season.

Zariz Transport, a Florida-based company, is set to sponsor the No. 51 team for five races this season. Seeing Busch race trucks five times should be fun. Let’s remember he won at Sonoma last season.

We’re going to get Busch at Las Vegas, COTA, Martinsville, Kansas, and Pocono Raceway. If you aren’t excited about that, I don’t know what to tell you. This red and black truck looks mean and fast, too.

With 62 career wins in the Truck Series, Kyle Busch has a few more in his sights. I’m liking this motivated, happy Busch that we’re seeing early in the season so far. Should be a fun 2023.

Kyle Busch Excited About Truck Series Starts

You can say whatever you want about Kyle Busch, he can drive anything. He’s the reason why NASCAR has an age rule. He blew up on the scene in the Truck Series and has loved it ever since. Another year is another chance to run some fun races.

“I’m really excited to have Zariz as the primary sponsor on my No. 51 Silverado for my five races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the coming years,” Busch said, via press release.

It’s great to have some good news for Kyle Busch out there. After the Clash at the Coliseum, the driver had to deal with some off-the-track issues. Mainly the fact he was detained after accidentally bringing his handgun into Mexico on vacation.

Thankfully, that moment is behind the Cup Series driver. He can focus on driving and the 2023 season. Should be a good one.