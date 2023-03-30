Kyle Busch Bringing Richmond Success to Richard Childress Racing

With one win under his belt this season, Kyle Busch is in good spirits and racing without much care as he heads into Richmond Raceway. The NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 has been a Toyota event for the last eight years, especially when it comes to Joe Gibbs Racing.

So, with all that he has learned at JGR, a team that has dominated this race, can Kyle Busch bring his Richmond success to Richard Childress Racing? I think that he will be able to. He has finished in the top 10 for ten straight races. That dates back to 2017. Since 2014, he has only finished outside of the top 10 twice.

In the last three races, Busch has finished P9. With six wins at Richmond Rowdy knows how to get around NASCAR’s premiere short track. He pulled off the sweep in 2018, winning both Richmond races.

Those six wins lead all active drivers. Among active drivers, he’s followed by Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin each with four wins – including a split of last year’s races. While 9 of the last 14 races at Richmond have gone to Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch might be the driver to put Chevy and Richard Childress Racing in victory lane.

Last week at COTA, Busch finished a strong P2 after fighting his way back to the front. It was a hard-earned result. Now he’ll be back at a short track where he feels comfortable. That could be dangerous for the rest of the field.

Is Kyle Busch Underrated This Year Ahead of Richmond?

Heading into this weekend’s Toyota Owners 400, it is interesting that Kyle Busch is a little further down the list of favorites. As far as Las Vegas is concerned, there are six drivers with a better chance of winning this race than Busch. I’m not sure that’s entirely true. Looking at the field, I think Busch is my favorite.

At 12-1 odds, Busch is behind William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. That’s a strong list of names and it is hard to say exactly who you would put Busch in front of, but I’m gonna do it.

I know that Byron and Larson have been hot this season. I would like to see Truex get a strong finish. Bell has been quietly one of the best all year long and Hamlin and Harvick won here in the Next Gen car already…

I don’t know if I’d put any of those drivers over Kyle Busch in this RCR No. 8 Chevy. He has proven this year that he has speed on any track, any size, anywhere. Keep an eye on Rowdy this Sunday. Don’t be shocked when he’s doing a celebratory burnout after the race.