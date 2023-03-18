On Friday night during the NASCAR Cup Series tech inspection, Kyle Busch’s car failed twice. So, his car chief was ejected for the weekend. This is going to be a hard hit for Busch and his team. However, it’s better than losing your crew chief to a penalty.

This is the first week we’re seeing Kyle Busch in the Lenovo No. 8 Chevy. The red and black scheme looks awesome. Things didn’t go well during tech, though. Whatever this team was trying to get away with, NASCAR put an end to that.

Had Busch failed a third time then he would have had to serve a pass-through penalty. He will also lose his pit stall selection for the weekend.

Kyle Busch car chief ejected and team loses pit stall selection for failing tech twice. They passed on third time. All other cars passed on first or second time. pic.twitter.com/1CgOglgG3d — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 18, 2023

So, Atlanta weekend is not starting how RCR or Kyle Busch probably wanted it to. He has a real shot at pulling off another win this weekend. But he’s not going to have any kind of advantage. In fact, he’ll be a little short-handed compared to every other team.

This season has gotten off to a solid start for Busch. While he faltered in the last couple of weeks, he’s shown some real speed. That RCR team has him ready to compete week in and week out. It helps when Rowdy is the one behind the wheel.

Kyle Busch Hopes to Add Another Banner

Before Busch and his team went to Atlanta, they had to take care of some things in the shop. After the West Coast trip, RCR got everyone together at their facility and had some special ceremonies.

After all, between the Cup and Xfinity Series, they had some wins to celebrate. Kyle Busch was able to put his first banner ever up in the Richard Childress garage. Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill had a couple of his own to add after the first stretch of the season.

With a win under his belt, the pressure is kind of off for Busch. He can get into the playoffs with that win more than likely. If he adds another, that’s just icing on the cake. In this No. 8 car, Busch is a real threat to win the Cup Series championship.

Kyle Bush will have a tough task ahead of him in Atlanta. However, this superspeedway style race should produce some fun moments for fans.