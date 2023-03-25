Kyle Busch Claims Zane Smith ‘Got Lucky’ With Win at COTA

It didn’t take a psychic to guess how Kyle Busch would feel after today’s truck race at COTA. Still, it was surprising to hear from the NASCAR veteran. Rowdy finished P2 as Zane Smith drove away from the field on the last restart and didn’t look back. It was a valiant effort from Busch, but his opponent had too much space.

Starting 16th on the final restart was not something Kyle Busch wanted to do. However, as Zane Smith went to pit road at the end of Stage 2, Busch took the stage win and kept moving. That’s when a caution came up and Busch was cycled back to 16th.

Despite moving up to second overall on the day, he couldn’t catch the 38 of Smith. He was asked after the race if he would have done anything differently knowing what he knows now.

“Yeah, of course. Duh,” Busch said in his postrace interview. “In truck racing, for me whenever I’m the first one on pit road, then you get a yellow [flag] and it traps you a lap down but you’re at a road course so, it’s different here where it doesn’t do that, but you want the freshest tires at the end as you can get. So, you want to see those other guys pit first, especially with the big lead that you have, you have time you have track position to give up with them having new tires that then you can put on your new tires and drive back out.

“So, we were playing the long game and unfortunately the long game didn’t work. They got lucky today and beat us.”

There is a bit of a rivalry brewing between Rowdy and Zane Smith…

Kyle Busch Gets Blisters, Zane Smith Burns it Down

Somebody call Seth Rollins because Zane Smith used his time in victory lane to Burn. It. Down. No, I’m serious! Smith did a burnout up against the wall in front of his team. Then, his mudflaps caught on fire. What was a relatively unscathed truck ended up suffering some heavy fire damage.

After he pulled the win out over Kyle Busch, Smith was more than excited. He has now replicated his two wins to start the 2022 season in the 2023 season. Wins at Daytona and COTA show that Smith isn’t afraid of racing on any track. The bad news for the rest of the Truck Series is that he looks well on his way to repeating as champion.

Rowdy will have to deal with some blisters on his hand in the Cup Series tomorrow. He says that his hands have gotten too soft using the sequential shifter. These H-patterns are hard on the veteran driver.

Kyle Busch had blisters on his right hand from using the shifter at COTA. The H-pattern shifter in the trucks (and Xfinity cars) is different from the sequential shifter in the Next Gen car in Cup. pic.twitter.com/BFSjQb9a5b — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 25, 2023

Luck or no luck, Kyle Busch isn’t the one taking home the hardware today. He’ll have to try and get a win in the Cup Series on Sunday.