Kyle Busch Credits Las Vegas Roots For Iconic Celebration After Winning Races

Fans and haters alike know that when Kyle Busch wins, he’s going to give a bow. But, how did the iconic NASCAR celebration come to be? Over the course of his career, Busch has earned a reputation for being aggressive and at times, putting on a show when he races.

For better or worse, Kyle Busch plays into his villain role. Except, if you listened to the crowd after his win at Fontana, you wouldn’t think that Rowdy was a longtime heel in NASCAR. Whether he’s talking about other drivers or rubbing on their side for the win – Busch doesn’t back down often.

Part of Busch’s routine is taking a big formal bow after a win. He might not do it all the time, but most of the time he does. It all started when he was in the Xfinity Series, early in his career. With credit to his Las Vegas roots, Busch recently talked about his showmanship after taking a checkered flag.

He did a big burnout and couldn’t see. “So, I was just standing there, waiting for the smoke to dissipate so I could see the crowd.

“I was like, ‘Heeeey, I’m here.’ So I thought of it as, I’m appearing out of the smoke like I’m a magician. And being from Vegas and being a showman with the background of being from there I was like, ‘OK, what do great performers do every time they have a great performance for the crowd?’ They come out and bow and for the crowd and are getting applause for the end of the show, so that was kind of my idea.”

“Do a big burnout, appear out of the smoke and do a big bow,” Kyle Busch summed up his celebration. Will we see a show this weekend?

Kyle Busch Plans to Show Out in Hometown

This weekend is a big one for Kyle Busch. It all starts on Friday night. Busch is coming to Las Vegas as a member of Richard Childress Racing for the first time ever. He just won at Fontana. Now he’s ready to pull off three wins in three days.

Busch will enter the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races. He’s done this before in the past and twice has come away with all three wins in a weekend. While he has done that twice at Bristol, he hasn’t been able to do it at any other track successfully.

Not only that, Kyle’s son Brexton is going to make his first start in Las Vegas at the short track bullring. This is the same speedway that Kyle and Kurt made their first starts at and their dad raced at.

To put it simply, this is a big weekend for Kyle Busch and his entire family. Let’s see if they can come away with multiple checkered flags as father and son.