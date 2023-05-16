Kyle Busch has doubts an Indianapolis 500 ride will ever happen

It sounds like Kyle Busch’s hopes of running in the Indianapolis 500 might be dashed. The NASCAR Cup Series driver all but ruled out a chance to participate in the “greatest spectacle in racing.”

Busch, who has made his interest in driving in the Indy 500 well known, said that Kyle Larson might’ve bumped him out of the equation, at least for the next two years.

“Yeah, unfortunately, I think Larson got the ride that I was slated to get, so he’s got that locked up for two years,” Busch said in a video posted by FOX’s Bob Pockrass. “I don’t know if it will ever happen. But, just unfortunate for me, wanting to be able to go there and run that race. Had a sponsor lined up in order to do it with.

“Been told ‘no’ everywhere. ‘We don’t have room,’ or whatever it might be. So, that’s frustrating but it is what it is — par for the course.”

Kyle Busch says he’s no longer making calls to teams trying to land an Indianapolis 500 ride in future years. Busch: “I don’t know if it will ever happen.” pic.twitter.com/8G6b9MAsYf — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 16, 2023

Busch talked about the frustration of the process and his desire to run in the Indianapolis 500. Unfortunately, at this point, he’s had no takers.

So, for now, he says he’s done calling around in an attempt to make it happen. But if somebody makes him a pitch, he’ll still listen.

“I’m not gonna be making calls and pushing for it,” Busch said. “If somebody calls me and says they’re ready to go and it all lines up, so be it.”

Kyle Larson begins preparations for 2024 Indianapolis 500

Larson (apparently) edged out Busch for a chance to drive in the Indianapolis 500. And though his opportunity is still a year away, Larson is already making preparations for the race.

Earlier this month, Larson got fitted for an IndyCar cockpit, sharing a photo and saying, “Fits like a glove.” It’s the first step as the driver prepares to take on a new challenge.

“I don’t know of other plans outside of that yet, but at least having the (seat) insert ready to go and all that for if something does come up for a test,” Larson said, per NBC Sports. “So I’m excited about that. It’s exciting, and I look forward to hopefully learning as much as I can over the next couple of months but then even past that.”

Larson also acknowledged that he doesn’t have a lot of time with the NASCAR schedule, but that he wanted to get a feel for the track at Indianapolis.

“I really don’t have a lot of time to be there a lot,” said Larson. “But I do want to get at least a full day of practice there just to sit in on a debrief and see how the communication works and what type of stuff they describe and really just get a sense for what goes on behind the wheel, in the paddock and all that.

“I just want to get a sense for how did they steer differently than a stock car,” Larson said. “What was the weight of the wheel like. What were the G forces like.”

This year’s Indianapolis 500 runs on Sunday, May 28.